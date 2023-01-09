Agua Caliente hosting job fair to fill more than 150 positions

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is hosting a job fair in Palm Springs for its new spa in downtown.

More than 150 positions need to be filled.

The job fair will be held at the Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Palm Springs. It will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You'll receive a $50 Agua Caliente Fuel Gift Card on the first day of employment.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about the job fair with Robin Stone, the tribe's vice president of Human resources.