today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:18 AM

Flooding causes several road closures, delays on Christmas Eve

The winter storm has brought rain and heavy flooding throughout the Coachella Valley.

It has put a damper on some holiday plans, and forced several roads to shut down causing delays for many.

Road Closures:

  • Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.
  • Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela.
  • Araby Dr through the wash area
  • Vista Chino from Gene Autry to Cathedral City Limits.
  • Elm Street from Bonita Ave to Adele Ave in Cabazon.
  • Seminole Drive east of Morongo Casino to Main Street.

Some Alternative Routes to keep in mind:

  • Ramon Road remains the best option if you need to get to the airport from the east end of Palm Springs
  • Varner Road and Date Palm are open, if you’re dealing with the closures on Indian Canyon and Gene Autry

Samantha Lomibao

