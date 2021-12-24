Flooding causes several road closures, delays on Christmas Eve

The winter storm has brought rain and heavy flooding throughout the Coachella Valley.

It has put a damper on some holiday plans, and forced several roads to shut down causing delays for many.

Road Closures:

Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.

Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela.

Araby Dr through the wash area

Vista Chino from Gene Autry to Cathedral City Limits.

Elm Street from Bonita Ave to Adele Ave in Cabazon.

Seminole Drive east of Morongo Casino to Main Street.

Some Alternative Routes to keep in mind:

Ramon Road remains the best option if you need to get to the airport from the east end of Palm Springs

Varner Road and Date Palm are open, if you’re dealing with the closures on Indian Canyon and Gene Autry

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to see how the road closures are impacting drivers on Christmas Eve.