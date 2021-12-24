Flooding causes several road closures, delays on Christmas Eve
The winter storm has brought rain and heavy flooding throughout the Coachella Valley.
It has put a damper on some holiday plans, and forced several roads to shut down causing delays for many.
Road Closures:
- Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.
- Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela.
- Araby Dr through the wash area
- Vista Chino from Gene Autry to Cathedral City Limits.
- Elm Street from Bonita Ave to Adele Ave in Cabazon.
- Seminole Drive east of Morongo Casino to Main Street.
Some Alternative Routes to keep in mind:
- Ramon Road remains the best option if you need to get to the airport from the east end of Palm Springs
- Varner Road and Date Palm are open, if you’re dealing with the closures on Indian Canyon and Gene Autry
Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to see how the road closures are impacting drivers on Christmas Eve.
Comments