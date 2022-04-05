Agricultural Equipment stolen from Coachella Valley High School

Over the weekend, a pick up truck with an animal hauler was stolen from Coachella Valley High School's Agricultural Department.

The theft resulted in a damaged fence off of 55th Ave and Van Buren Street.

A Community Volunteer who helped start the agricultural program at the high school tells News Channel 3, the theft occurred just weeks before the school's Corn Festival, which is set to take place May 6.

You can see pictures of the truck that was stolen below, along with the damages that resulted from the theft.