Anchors

Growing up as the eldest among her siblings, Jennifer Franco learned from a young age she had a knack for knowing things. Whether it was pouring through books in an effort to familiarize herself with every dog breed imaginable, or asking teachers a flurry of questions to fulfill her curiosity about how the world works, Jennifer never stopped seeking answers.

At the start of her undergraduate education at the University of California San Diego, Jennifer realized her affinity for information and exploring connections with others could flourish in the field of Journalism.

After completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication at UCSD, Jennifer went on to seek additional hands-on broadcast media training at Palomar College. It was there Jennifer was able to further refine her craft and take a leap into the professional arena.

She joins the KESQ team as a weekday reporter and weekend anchor and brings more than sevens years of experience in news with her. Throughout her career she's had the opportunity to hold members of the U.S. Congress accountable through long-form interviews. She covered both the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential election. Jennifer has also reported on voting rights, immigration, California politics, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other pressing issues.

Jennifer is born and bred in California, but enjoyed a brief stint living in Mexico with her family as a young child. She is fluent in Spanish and an alumna of Pi Beta Phi. She loves cooking, running, eating Hot Cheetos and spending time with loved ones. When she's not enjoying the outdoors she's likely on a couch watching some form of crime or reality t.v. show. You can send story ideas right to her inbox at jennifer.franco@kesq.com