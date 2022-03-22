Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.

Although Bianca is new to the Coachella Valley, she is no stranger to Southern California. Born in Inglewood and raised in Lawndale by two fun-loving Salvadoran parents, Bianca has a love for the area’s culture and diverse community. Also being a bilingual Spanish speaker has always given her reason to talk to more people!

Bianca completed her Bachelors in Journalism with a minor in History at California State University, Sacramento. While pursuing her degree she fixed her passion toward media, and truly developed a love for telling a community’s stories. Her journey began working in promotions for both radio and TV stations in the Sacramento area. Bianca then worked her way up as a motivated intern at KCRA 3 while simultaneously hosting a Saturday night radio show.

Upon graduating, Bianca was quickly promoted to full-time midday host at one of Sacramento’s premier radio stations, KSFM. Bianca discovered her passion for highlighting local businesses, and inspiring listeners to invest in their community. She also reignited her love for news through her Coronavirus coverage by keeping listeners informed on the ongoing changes brought about by the pandemic.

Bianca is a lover of the outdoors, music and a good meme. Her most challenging and thrilling trek was backpacking Yosemite’s outskirts for five days and four nights! When Bianca isn’t out exploring, she loves cooking and baking