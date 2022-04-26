Miyoshi Price joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022.

Miyoshi was born in Lynwood, Ca, and raised in Inglewood, Ca, where she developed a passion for improving the public education system while acting as the President of the Legacy Ladies Incorporated Junior Executive Board in South Los Angeles.

Miyoshi earned her Film and Media Studies Bachelor's Degree from the University of California Santa Barbara and held the Vice Chancellor's Award. Enjoying the process of film and television production, Miyoshi created a mini-documentary for the University of California Education Abroad Program. Utilizing her knowledge and passion for writing stories and understanding the technical aspects of production, Miyoshi landed positions with the marketing team at Crystal Cruises and programming with CBS Interactive. Previously, she was the Media Asset Manager at the NFL Network for five years.

Miyoshi loved playing sports but knew that was not her career, so she joined the Los Angeles Clippers as an Audience Engagement Specialist. She completely fell in love with creating an experience for fans to enjoy the game from buzzer to buzzer. Miyoshi was also one of the Los Angeles Sparks In-Arena Hosts. Miyoshi's heart was with the people and creating lasting moments.

When Miyoshi is not reporting news, she is an avid dancer, lover of music, and always ready to give back. Miyoshi brings her adventurous personality and love for sharing stories to the Coachella Valley with the hopes of connecting with the community and providing credible and honest news.