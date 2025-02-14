Kendall Flynn joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in January 2025.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism with a minor in Spanish. At Arizona State, she was a reporter for Cronkite News, a professional program at Cronkite, where she took on various roles as a digital sports reporter and anchor.

Kendall was a recipient of the Outstanding Undergraduate Student award from the Cronkite school, an honor received by nominations from Cronkite faculty and evaluated by leadership.

She previously interned with Adpro 360 where she worked as a communications intern. Additionally, she was the Director of Social Media for Inferno Intel, a student-run sports journalism club at Cronkite. She has worked in a variety of departments, including writing, photography, social media, marketing and production.

Kendall was born in Colorado Springs, CO, and raised in a fun household with two loving parents and two older brothers. She enjoys spending time with her family, reading and watching football.