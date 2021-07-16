Weather Team

Melissa Zaremba joined KESQ News Channel 3 in June 2021. Melissa is a weekend weather anchor and you can even catch her reporting weekdays and covering sports.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her Bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

Before moving to southern California, Melissa was a reporter and weather anchor for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS. She also worked at the CW and KTAR News.

Melissa was born and raised in Arizona, so moving to the Coachella Valley is a great place to remain in the desert area. She loves the sunny and warm weather.

Melissa has a passion for weather and is always eager to bring daily weather updates. She is working towards her Certified Broadcast Meteorology degree through Mississippi State University so Melissa can continue to expand her weather knowledge.

Melissa also enjoys shopping, lounging by the pool, and spending time with family and friends.

If you have a story idea or any weather pictures for Melissa you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kesq.com.