Warm temperatures for Labor Day, relief expected later this week!

The triple digit heat continues well into Labor Day. It comes as no surprise as several regions in the West are still under an Excessive Heat Warning.

The excessive heat warning in the Coachella Valley is set to expire Wednesday, September 7 at 8 p.m.

As you go about enjoying your Labor Day remember to keep these Heat Safety Tips in mind especially if you're spending some time outdoors.

We will be seeing some relief when it comes to the humidity, making it easier to deal with those high temperatures.

Temperatures will start to cool down for the later half of the week after the Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire on Wednesday.

