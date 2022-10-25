Cool and Comfortable temperatures throughout the week!

We continue to see temperatures well into the 80s throughout the week, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. You may be tempted to grab a light jacket or sweater!

Now these temperatures are cooler for this time of year. Typically we see an average temperature of 88 degrees this time of year, and we are seeing numbers in the low 80s for the next couple of days.

It does warm up by this weekend, but we're not seeing anything above 90 degrees. It's definitely a great weekend to get ditch the treadmill and get outdoors!

Come Wednesday night we start to see light variable winds throughout the valley floor. We'll experience wind speeds anywhere between 15 to 25 mph, with some gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

As for tomorrow, if you head out the door before 10 a.m. you might see temperatures in the 60s and 70s as you grab your morning coffee! We'll see daily highs throughout the midday hours, but again very comfortable conditions! You could easily carve a pumpkin outdoors without breaking a sweat! Happy Fall Y'all.