Temperatures in the 70s by next week

We've been staying cool and comfortable in the 80s. We're expected to see low 80's up until Friday. Although it heats up just a tad by this weekend, temperatures continue to cool down well into the 70s by Wednesday next week.

Daily highs will be around 80 degrees for most of the Coachella Valley tomorrow.

If you head out the door before 10 a.m. you might just need a jacket as we see temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Daily highs will roll in throughout the midday hours staying nice and comfortable in the low 80s.

These temperatures are cooler than what we're used to seeing. Usually around this time of year we're seeing an average temperature of about 88 degrees. You can see we're below average in the 80s for the next couple of days! It's greater weather to enjoy some sports or carve a pumpkin without worrying about breaking a sweat!