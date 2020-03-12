URGENT – Democratic debate moved from Arizona to Washington, DC, over coronavirus concerns, DNC announces

Alerts

(CNN) — The Democratic debate scheduled for Sunday will be moved from Arizona to Washington, DC, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday. “Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D. C. , with no live audience,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. Additionally, Univision’s Jorge Ramos was possibly exposed to coronavirus. While he is not exhibiting any symptoms, he has has stepped down from his role as one of the moderators for the debate, the DNC said. The network’s Ilia Calder?n will take his place, alongside CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. The debate is still set to take place 8 to 10 p. m. ET Sunday.