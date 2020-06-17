URGENT – Bob Woodward’s new book on Trump administration coming this September

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is about to get the Bob Woodward treatment again. Woodward’s second book about the Trump administration is scheduled for release on September 15 in the lead-up to the November presidential election. The title and cover of the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter’s new book has not yet been released. The book is now posted on Amazon as “untitled” with the description, “Bob Woodward’s second work of nonfiction on the Trump presidency. “Sources with knowledge of the book tell CNN that Woodward has been working on the follow-up to his 2018 runaway bestseller “Fear” for the last 18 months.