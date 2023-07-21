Correction: Solar Irrigation Canals story

By BRITTANY PETERSON and SIBI ARASU

In a story published July 20, 2023, about solar panels covering canals, The Associated Press erroneously reported that panels over California’s canals could provide 13 gigawatts of power, enough to supply the city of Los Angeles from January through October. The proper term of measurement would have been gigawatt-hours rather than gigawatts, but additionally, researchers now say the total amount of energy that would be generated has not yet been scientifically estimated.

Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India.

