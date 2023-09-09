San Jose State rolls to 59-3 victory over FCS-member Cal Poly

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw two touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson and Quali Conley both ran for two scores and San Jose State overpowered FCS-member Cal Poly 59-3 on Saturday.

Cordeiro passed to Sam Olson for a 27-yard score and Conley ran 10 yards for a touchdown on the next possession as the Spartans (1-2) led 17-0 after one quarter.

Conley added another 10-yard rushing score two minutes into the second quarter and Cordeiro followed with a 15-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard scoring strike to Charles Ross as San Jose State pushed its lead to 38-3 at halftime.

Matthew Coleman returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring late in the third quarter.

Cordeiro completed 15-of-21 passes for 205 yards for the Spartans. Robinson carried 16 times for 124 yards, while Conley rushed 12 times for 60 yards.

Sam Huard completed 11-of-17 passes for 66 yards with one interception for Cal Poly (1-1). Noah Sema had a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to get the Mustangs on the scoreboard.

San Jose State piled up 472 yards of offense, while holding Cal Poly to 169.

The game was delayed with 13 minutes left in the second quarter due to lightning in the area. SJSU was ahead 24-0.

