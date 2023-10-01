Skip to Content
Raiders’ O’Connell makes first start at QB with 3 Chargers defensive starters inactive

By
Published 1:30 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell made his first NFL start against a depleted Los Angeles Chargers defense.

O’Connell came into the game midway through the first quarter Sunday after the Chargers took the opening kickoff and went 87 yards, capped off by Justin Herbert’s 12-yard keeper for a touchdown.

The Raiders went three-and-out on their opening series.

O’Connell, who was selected in the fourth round of April’s draft, got the start with Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol. The Raiders also have longtime veteran Brian Hoyer.

Safeties Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman along with linebacker Joey Bosa were declared inactive because of injuries. James and Gilman suffered injuries during last Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Bosa has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past three weeks and also sustained an injured toe last week.

Backup cornerback Deane Leonard is also inactive because of a hamstring. Safety J.T. Woods was placed on the non-football injury injured reserve list Saturday.

Raheem Layne will be one of the starting safeties while Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley were called up from the practice squad.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs is also out because of an ankle injury.

Associated Press

