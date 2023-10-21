Mellott runs for 2 TDs to help FCS No. 2 Montana St. beat No. 4 Sacramento St. 42-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, Julius Davis and Jared White each added a rushing touchdown and Montana State beat Sacramento State 42-30 Saturday night in a battle of Top-5 teams in the FCS coaches poll.

The Hornets failed to convert a fourth-and-7 from their own at the 28 when Rylan Ortt broke up a pass from Kaiden Bennett intended Marshel Martin with 7:36 to play. Four plays later, White scored on a 12-yard run to make it 42-24.

No. 2 Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference), which went into the game averaging an FCS-leading 324.5 yards rushing this season, ran for 328 yards — the Bobcats’ fifth consecutive game topping the 300-yard plateau and the sixth this season.

Elijah Tau-Tolliver led No. 4 Sacramento State (5-2, 2-2) with 100 yards rushing, including a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 10-yarder with 10:02 to play that trimmed the Hornets’ deficit to 28-24.

Bennett finished 26-of-42 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, including a 16-yard pick-6 by Jon Johnson that made it 7-all about 2 minutes into the second quarter. Sean Chambers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ty McCullouch before halftime and Mellott scored on an 11-yard run early in the third to give the Bobcats the lead for good at 21-7.

