Chargers continue to struggle on offense as they prepare to face Lions

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert was expected to be directing one of the NFL’s elite offenses this season.

As the Los Angeles Chargers reach the midway point though, the offense remains a work in progress.

The Chargers (4-4) go into Sunday’s game against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions ranked 15th in the league in total offense, averaging 341 yards per game.

“We are where we are right now. I think that this group is still figuring it out together, but I like the group that we are coaching and I like the way this group’s competing,” coach Brandon Staley said.

The offense gained only 191 yards in last Monday’s 27-6 win over the New York Jets. It was the first time since 2018 the Chargers had fewer than 200 offensive yards, but only the fifth time in franchise history they won when it happened.

An outing such as that certainly wasn’t expected when the Chargers hired Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator during the offseason.

Moore’s system was built on taking more chances downfield along with more balance in the running game.

Despite a 2-2 start, there were some signs that the offense was ready to break out. That has not been the case though since the bye week.

“Games like that (against the Jets) can be frustrating. We would have loved to have moved the ball better, to score a bunch of points. It didn’t go our way,” Herbert said. “But, for us, it was important to stay together, stick together, do everything that we can to convert those third downs, get the ball moving and be smart and safe with the football.”

Herbert has been inconsistent since breaking the middle finger on his non-throwing, left hand during the third quarter of the Oct. 1 game against Las Vegas with a 62.8% completion rate and a 87.8 passer rating in the past four games.

Despite three touchdowns from Austin Ekeler in the past two games, the Chargers are averaging only 82.5 rushing yards the past four weeks, the seventh-lowest rate in the league during that span. Ekeler will remain the lead running back as Staley indicated he doesn’t foresee an even split in carries between Ekeler and Joshua Kelley.

There are also concerns on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Will Clapp has struggled at center since taking over for Corey Linsley, who doesn’t have a timetable to return as he continues to deal with a heart issue. Herbert has been sacked five times in two of the past three games.

With Joshua Palmer sidelined at least the next three games because of a sprained knee, first-round pick Quentin Johnston will be expected to pick up the slack as Herbert looks for another option in addition to Keenan Allen.

In a crowded AFC, where 11 teams are .500 or better, Los Angeles needs to quickly fix its offensive shortcomings if it hopes to make the playoffs for a second straight season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he expected the Chargers to be running the ball more at this point, but he is wary of his defense going up against Herbert.

Detroit comes in with the league’s fifth-ranked defense, but is 15th against the pass.

“They are throwing the heck out of the ball. They’ve got that quarterback. Look, everything starts with him, it always will. I said this the other day, he’s a very good athlete, he’s an accurate passer, big-time arm, smart and he’s tough. He’ll just sit in there hit after hit and he’ll just continue to throw the ball,” he said. “I think they’re pretty efficient. And, there again, this quarterback makes it go.”

