Del Mar to host Breeders’ Cup in 2025

Published 3:41 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Breeders’ Cup will return to Del Mar in 2025 after the track north of San Diego also hosts next year.

It will mark the fourth time the track hosts the two-day world championships, after doing so in 2017, 2021 and next year. The dates for 2024 are Nov. 1-2 and in 2025 will be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

In 2017, Del Mar had attendance of 70,420 and total wagering of $166,077,486.

The 2021 event, held during the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted 47,089 as a result of attendance limits and had total wagering of $182,908,409, which was a record until being surpassed the following year at Keeneland in Kentucky.

Associated Press

