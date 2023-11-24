Hallums’ game-winner leads Pacific over Le Moyne, 73-71

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored the game-winning jump shot as time expired and racked up 21 total points to lead Pacific past Le Moyne 73-71 on Friday.

Hallums shot 8 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Tigers (3-3). Moe Odum scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Judson Martindale had 16 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Kaiyem Cleary finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Dolphins (2-5). Isaiah Salter added 13 points and two steals for Le Moyne. Luke Sutherland added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.