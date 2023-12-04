Feddersen scores 17, North Dakota State downs San Jose State 83-78 in OT

By The Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Noah Feddersen scored 17 points as North Dakota State beat San Jose State 83-78 in overtime on Monday night.

Andrew Morgan had a three-point play and Boden Skunberg followed with a 3-pointer to give North Dakota State an 80-76 lead with 1:49 left in the extra period and the Bison stayed in front from there.

Feddersen added six rebounds for the Bison (5-4). Jacari White scored 13 points and had five rebounds. Skunberg scored 12.

The Spartans (5-5) were led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Myron Amey Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Tibet Gorener had 13 points and two blocks.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas made the second of two free throws with two seconds left to pull NDSU even at 72, forcing OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.