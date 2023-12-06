49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has apologized to Eagles security staffer

By JOSH DUBOW

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected.

Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco’s 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline.

The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith and Greenlaw as they argued and pushed Greenlaw away. Greenlaw then put his hand in DiSandro’s face and both ended up getting ejected.

Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and holds no ill will.

“He seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building,” Greenlaw said. “Honestly, I really hate that it escalated and went to that. That’s never something I ever been a part of or seen in the game.”

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly tough guy who refrains from interviews, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The penalty was the third personal foul on Greenlaw this season and his second ejection in the past two years. He also got tossed from a game last season for a hit to the head of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I’m not a dirty player,” Greenlaw said. “I play by the rules. Just because you tackle a little physical doesn’t make you a dirty player.”

