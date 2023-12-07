No. 2 UCLA women rout Cal State Northridge 111-48 as Kiki Rice just misses quadruple-double

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a night when almost everyone scored for No. 2 UCLA, Kiki Rice did a lot more.

The sophomore guard had her first career triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Thursday in a 111-48 rout of Cal State Northridge. It was the 10th triple-double in program history.

“I’m super excited about it,” Rice said. “We have so many great shooters, we have so many really good post players, so a lot of great opportunities to just feed the ball.”

Rice came up just three steals shy of a quadruple-double. She donned a giveaway light-up headpiece with UCLA lettering similar to Mickey Mouse ears after the game.

“I like the steals,” she said. “I was really focused on being active on my off-ball defense this week and Coach Cori challenged me to pick it up.”

Londynn Jones led the Bruins (7-0) with 19 points. They had six players in double figures, including Gabriela Jaquez with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Lauren Betts with 18 points. Only one of UCLA’s 10 players failed to score as the Bruins topped 100 points for the second time this season.

The Bruins took control from the opening tip and didn’t let up. They led 56-19 at halftime after going up by 43 points.

The Matadors rarely got a second look at the basket with the Bruins ripping the ball out of their hands while owning a 54-18 rebounding advantage, including a 36-16 edge on the defensive glass.

UCLA forced 24 turnovers that led to 44 points and outscored Northridge 64-2 in the paint.

“It was our most complete night of playing to get better and not playing the score and just competing all the way through,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “It was the first time we hit all four of our goals, from turnovers to defending without fouling to passion plays to rebounding percentages.”

Northridge was held to five points in the first quarter and 12 in the fourth.

UCLA’s largest lead of 66 points came in the final seconds. The Matadors’ biggest offensive run was six straight points in the third.

The Matadors (2-5) were led by freshman Amiyah Ferguson with 21 points, including six 3-pointers. They dropped their fifth in a row. Northridge fell to 1-12 in the all-time series.

BIG PICTURE

CS Northridge: The Matadors haven’t won in nearly a month and they’ve got little time to get things turned around before Big West play begins Dec. 28. Ferguson has been an early bright spot with her scoring and assists.

UCLA: Except for edging Princeton by three points, all of the Bruins’ five home wins have been blowouts. Now they’ve got two games a week apart in which they’ll travel to Connecticut and Ohio before one more non-conference home game. Then comes a big test at home against crosstown rival and sixth-ranked Southern California, which boasts high-scoring freshman JuJu Watkins.

UP NEXT

CS Northridge: Hosts San Diego on Sunday to open a five-game homestand.

UCLA: Plays No. 20 Florida State on Sunday at the Hall of Fame Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut.

