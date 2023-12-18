Allen rallies Portland State over Fresno State 75-72 in OT

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — KJ Allen scored eight of his 15 points in a 10-0 run to close out overtime and Portland State rallied to beat Fresno State 75-72 on Monday night.

The Vikings (9-3) yielded the first seven points in the extra period and trailed 72-65 with 2:26 remaining. Allen hit a 3-pointer and a jumper before Isaiah Johnson’s layup tied the game. Allen buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

Allen made all three of his 3-point attempts and all four of his free throws for Portland State, adding eight rebounds. Jorell Saterfield and Bobby Harvey both scored 13 with Saterfield grabbing seven rebounds. Johnson pitched in with 12 points and five boards off the bench.

Reserve Isaiah Pope scored 14 to lead the Bulldogs (6-5). Enoch Boakye totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Isaiah Hill and Xavier Dusell both scored 10. Hill added eight assists and five boards. Eduardo Andre had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Isiah Kirby hit a jumper with 62 seconds remaining, forcing overtime with the final basket of regulation.

