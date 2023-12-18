Skip to Content
Blake, Beard propel Pacific to 68-46 victory over Stanislaus State

Published 9:47 PM

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Nicquel Blake and Tyler Beard scored 14 points apiece to help Pacific defeat Stanislaus State 68-46 on Monday.

Blake added six rebounds for the Tigers (5-8). Beard hit three 3-pointers. Judson Martindale was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points. The Tigers stopped a five-game slide with the win.

The Warriors were led by Daniel Ameyaw, who recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

