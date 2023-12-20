Joey Daccord matches franchise record with 42 saves, Kraken hold off Kings 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Daccord matched his own Seattle franchise record with 42 saves — 20 in the first period — and survived a furious final three minutes to help the Kraken hold off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Daccord has started the Kraken’s last seven games and is 3-1-3 with a 1.86 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage,

“He’s making timely saves. He’s making all the saves that he should and he’s making some big saves too,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s those kind of things that give your bench a lift and continue to lead to confidence.”

The Kings pulled goalie Cam Talbot with 2:52 remaining, but could not get the tying goal. That included a power play with 2:47 remaining after Seattle’s Will Borgen was called for high-sticking Kevin Fiala.

Daccord also made 42 saves against Carolina on Oct. 26. He’s the second NHL goalie this season to make at least 20 saves in the first period without allowing a goal. Ottawa’s Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 23 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes on Oct. 28 against Pittsburgh.

“It’s always nice to get off to a good start,” Daccord said. “When you get peppered with pucks it helps you definitely to settle down a little bit quicker.”

Brandon Tanev and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle.

Los Angeles’ Blake Lizotte had his 100th career point with his third period-goal. Talbot stopped 28 shots.

Tanev put the Kraken on top 5:19 into the second period with his third goal of the season and first in 11 games. The left wing stormed the net off a faceoff and knocked in his own rebound after Talbot made a pad save on the initial shot.

Eberle made it 2-0 at 6:27 of the third on a breakaway. Matty Beniers made a great stretch pass to Eberle, who just remained onside as he got the puck ahead of Mikey Anderson and then put a snap shot into the upper left corner of the net for his fourth of the season.

Beniers has a one goal and two assists in the last two games after going scoreless in six straight.

“I think we were giving them a little bit too much respect and sitting back watching and waiting for something bad to happen (in the first period). I thought we did a good job of turning that around,” Eberle said.

Lizotte got Los Angeles on the board at the eight-minute mark of the third with a short-handed goal. Daccord came out to play the puck, and sent a cross ice pass to Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz, who had it bounce off his skate. Lizotte picked off the pass and put it into the net before Daccord could get himself back into position. Lizotte has five goals this season, including two short-handed.

Kings coach Todd McLellan pointed to his team’s power play, which was 0 for 4 and got off only one shot, as one of the disappointing factors in the game.

“Our entries were poor and when we got into the zone we were shooting pucks into people. I thought we moved like turtles on it, thinking rather than playing,” he said.

