Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Jones’ 16 points lead Cal State Fullerton over Pacific 67-56

By
Published 9:12 PM

By The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones had 16 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 67-56 win over Pacific on Wednesday night.

Jones added six rebounds for the Titans (7-5). Dominic Brewton scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Grayson Carper finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Moe Odum led the way for the Tigers (5-9) with 16 points, four assists and three steals. Nicquel Blake added 13 points for Pacific. In addition, Cam Denson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content