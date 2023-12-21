Skip to Content
Prized pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto agrees to $325 million deal with Dodgers, according to reports

Published 9:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Yamamoto is set to join Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record $700 million, 10-year deal this offseason.

The Dodgers did not confirm the agreement with Yamamoto on Thursday night. MLB.com and ESPN were among the outlets citing anonymous sources in reporting the deal.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

Associated Press

