Sanders scores 30, Cal Poly takes down Omaha 66-53
By The Associated Press
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders’ 30 points led Cal Poly past Omaha 66-53 on Thursday.
Sanders added three blocks for the Mustangs (4-8). Jarred Hyder added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Frankie Fidler finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (6-7). Biko Johnson added 14 points for Omaha.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.