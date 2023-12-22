Skip to Content
ap-california-news

CSU Northridge earns 82-70 victory over Montana State

By
Published 3:32 PM

By The Associated Press

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat Montana State 82-70 on Friday.

Allen-Eikens added six rebounds for the Matadors (9-3). Dionte Bostick scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jordan Brinson shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Robert Ford III led the Bobcats (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Brian Goracke added 14 points for Montana State. Brandon Walker also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content