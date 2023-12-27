Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has arthroscopic knee surgery, will be out for at least 2 months

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent will be out for at least two more months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Lakers announced that Vincent had the surgery Wednesday. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in eight weeks.

Vincent has appeared in only five games since signing with the Lakers in the offseason to be their backup point guard. He played in the Lakers’ first four games of the season in October, but then missed 23 straight with knee pain.

He returned to play 14 minutes against Chicago on Dec. 20, but was quickly shut down again.

Vincent spent his first four NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, scoring a career-high 9.4 points per game last season with 2.5 assists and 33.4% shooting on 3-pointers.

The Lakers have struggled for a consistent rotation at guard due to Vincent’s absence, D’Angelo Russell’s inconsistency and Max Christie’s unimpressive play. They’ve been forced to try several new rotations and to put the ball in LeBron James’ hands as their primary playmaker more frequently.

Los Angeles has lost six of eight since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers host Charlotte on Thursday night.

