Connor Ingram posts another shutout, Crouse and Keller score in Coyotes’ 2-0 victory over Ducks

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor Ingram made 28 saves in his fifth career shutout and Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 16th goal in the Arizona Coyotes’ 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Clayton Keller scored a power-play goal for Arizona, which matched its road victory total from last season. The Coyotes had an NHL-worst seven road wins last season while finishing seventh in the Central Division, but this seventh road victory of the new season moved Arizona up to fourth in the division in its final game of 2023.

Ingram made a handful of impressive stops while posting his fourth shutout in his 12 appearances since Nov. 25.

John Gibson stopped 30 shots in a strong performance for the Ducks, who otherwise gave a relatively lifeless effort two days after an impressive 5-2 victory over Vegas. Anaheim was shut out for the third time in 10 games and the second time in four games on its current eight-game homestand.

Two days after rallying from a four-goal deficit to beat Colorado in overtime, Arizona took an early lead and kept it comfortably. The Coyotes completed their three-game season series against Anaheim with two victories.

Keller opened the scoring less than eight minutes in with a wide-open shot on a power play for his 13th goal of the season.

Anaheim repeatedly struggled in its own end against the Coyotes’ forecheck, and Arizona doubled its lead midway through the second period when Matias Maccelli took the puck away from two Ducks and made a spectacular cross-ice pass to Lawson for a one-timer.

Anaheim forward Troy Terry went to the dressing room midway through the third period after colliding headfirst with teammate Mason McTavish, who was trying to throw a check. Terry is a two-time All-Star who has 22 points in 34 games this season, including eight points in his previous eight games after a November scoring drought.

The Ducks played their third straight game without key contributors Radko Gudas (lower body) and rookie center Leo Carlsson (sprained knee).

Coyotes: Host Florida on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

