Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Pope scores 13 as Fresno State knocks off San Diego 71-67

By
Published 9:57 PM

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Pope had 13 points in Fresno State’s 71-67 win against San Diego on Friday night.

Pope added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6). Eduardo Andre scored 11 points and added five rebounds and four blocks. Xavier Dusell was 4-of-11 shooting (1 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (9-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. San Diego also got 22 points from Wayne McKinney III. PJ Hayes also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content