Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats Kent State 66-46

By The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Luke Barrett’s 19 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat Kent State 66-46 on Friday night.

Barrett had five rebounds for the Gaels (9-6). Mitchell Saxen scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Alex Ducas and Joshua Jefferson had 10 points apiece.

The Golden Flashes (7-5) were led by Chris Payton Jr., who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Giovanni Santiago added 10 points and four steals for Kent State. In addition, Tyem Freeman had five points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.