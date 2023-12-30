CSU Northridge wins 84-68 against Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick had 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-68 victory against Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Bostick had five rebounds for the Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West Conference). Keonte Jones scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. De’Sean Allen-Eikens was 5 of 10 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Matadors picked up their sixth straight win.

Marcus Tsohonis led the Beach (9-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Long Beach State. In addition, Lassina Traore had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Beach.

NEXT UP

CSU Northridge plays Saturday against Hawaii at home, and Long Beach State visits Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.