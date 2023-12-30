Hallums puts up 15 in Pacific’s 80-66 win against Cal Maritime

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 15 points as Pacific beat Cal Maritime 80-66 on Saturday night.

Hallums added seven rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (6-9). Tyler Beard scored 14 points and added three steals. Cam Denson finished with 12 points.

The Keelhaulers were led by DJ Henry, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Illyaas Rafiq added 12 points for Cal Maritime. In addition, Chris Herrera finished with 10 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.