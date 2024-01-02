AP Player of the Week: Kanaan Carlyle leads Stanford to upset of then-No. 4 Arizona

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 8 of the 2023-24 season:

KANAAN CARLYLE, Stanford

The freshman was 6 of 8 from the 3-point arc, 8 of 8 from the foul line and scored 28 points to help the Cardinal upset then-No. 4 Arizona 100-82 last week. It was the most points scored by a Stanford freshman since Chasson Randle had 30 against Arizona State in the 2012 Pac-12 Tournament, and the 28 points were the most off the bench for the Cardinal since Aaron Bright had 29 against Illinois State in 2012. Carlyle, who had been averaging 8.3 points, also had eight rebounds in the win.

RUNNER-UP

Aboubacar Traore, Long Beach State.

The forward from Ivory Coast had a career-high 23 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals in an 81-71 win over Cal State Fullerton. Lassina Traore, his teammate who is unrelated, and Michael Zeno are the only other Beach players with 20-20 games since 1983. Aboubacar Traore also had 11 points, seven boards and five assists in a loss to Cal State Northridge.

HONORABLE MENTION

Reese Waters, San Diego State; RJ Davis, North Carolina; Zach Anderson, Florida Gulf Coast.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Dillon Jones, Weber State. The two-time All-Big Sky selection matched a career high with 29 points along with 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals in leading the Wildcats to an 86-64 win over Montana State last week. Jones also poured in 15 points with five rebounds and five assists in a win over Montana.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa M. Walker.

