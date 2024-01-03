Austin Ekeler weighs future after disappointing season for Chargers with free agency on horizon

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Hardly anyone knew about Austin Ekeler when he made the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

As the running back approaches what could be his final game in powder blue, Ekeler has been a fan favorite among Chargers fans — even during a frustrating season.

Ekeler has reached 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the third straight year and fourth time in five seasons, but it has also been his most challenging season.

He led the NFL with 18 touchdowns from scrimmage last season, but has only six going into Sunday’s finale against Kansas City. After becoming the fifth running back in league history to have at least 100 catches in a season last year, Ekeler has 44 this season.

Ekeler said he would like to continue playing, but will assess all his options going into the offseason, when he will be an unrestricted free agent.

“I think I’m going to be real selective on where I play next season,” said Ekeler, who is averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry. “This season has been a collective of not good things happening. It’s hard to be like this is the reason why, in my opinion. The product on the field hasn’t been at a level where it needs to be for us to win.”

Kellen Moore was hired as offensive coordinator to help improve the run game. Ekeler had 117 yards rushing for his fifth career 100-yard game in the opener against Miami as the Chargers had 234 yards on the ground in a 36-34 loss.

It has all gone downhill since. Ekeler missed the next four games because of a high ankle sprain and has only four games since Week 1 with more than 50 yards rushing.

The Chargers — 5-11 and on a four-game losing streak — are ranked 25th in the league in rushing, averaging 95.3 yards per game. Take away the Miami game, though, and that average dips to 86.1 yards on the ground, which is third-worst over the past 15 games.

Ekeler also hasn’t factored into the passing game much since the Chargers have gone to a more downfield attack, even with backup quarterback Easton Stick under center following a season-ending injury to Justin Herbert with four games remaining. The Bolts have also been without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer.

“It hasn’t been there because of the philosophies. There’s a whole bunch of other things too that play into it, and then maybe me not playing as well,” Ekeler said. “It’s an accumulation of things that have kind of put ourselves in a position where we haven’t been playing at the highest level.”

Ekeler generated plenty of headlines during the offseason when the Chargers granted his request to seek a trade after the two sides weren’t able to agree to a contract extension. Former general manager Tom Telesco ended up giving Ekeler a bump in salary for the season, when he was making $8 million. Telesco and coach Brandon Staley were fired on Dec. 15.

One of the immediate areas where a new coach and general manager will need to focus is at running back. Joshua Kelley will also be a free agent, and second-year back Isaiah Spiller has had a tough time getting on the field.

NOTES: Interim coach Giff Smith said the chances Allen and linebacker Joey Bosa will be able to play on Sunday are slim. Allen has missed the past four games because of a heel injury and Bosa remains on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury Nov. 19 at Green Bay. “Their bodies haven’t progressed like we thought they would and they thought they would,” Smith said. “I’m not going to rule anybody out on a Wednesday, but it’s been a long time since they’ve played the game, so it’ll probably be difficult.” … Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder) and guard Zion Johnson (neck) also did not practice, but Smith left open the possibility of both playing.

