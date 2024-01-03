Brewers acquire LHP Bryan Hudson after Dodgers designate him for assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Bryan Hudson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Justin Chambers on Wednesday in an exchange of left-handed pitchers.

Los Angeles also will receive either cash or a player to be named.

Hudson, 26, went 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA in six appearances for the Dodgers last season with seven strikeouts and four walks in 8 2/3 innings. Los Angeles designated Hudson for assignment last week to make room on their roster for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Japanese right-hander who signed a $325 million, 12-year contract.

The 6-foot-8 Hudson spent most of the 2023 season in the minors and had a 6-2 record and 2.43 ERA in 46 appearances with 86 strikeouts and 26 walks over 55 2/3 innings with the Dodgers’ Triple-A Oklahoma City affiliate.

Hudson’s 46 outings with Oklahoma City last season included eight starts.

Chambers, 18, was selected by the Brewers in the 20th round of last year’s amateur draft.

