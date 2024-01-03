Skip to Content
ap-california-news

LeDee scores 21 as San Diego State rolls past Fresno State 74-47

By
Published 10:03 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points and San Diego State cruised to a 74-47 victory over Fresno State in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

LeDee made 9 of 12 shots and 3 of 4 free throws for the Aztecs (12-2), who have won five in a row. Micah Parrish and Lamont Butler both scored 11 with Parrish adding seven rebounds and Butler four assists.

Xavier DuSell led the Bulldogs (7-7) with 10 points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content