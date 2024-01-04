Skip to Content
Allen has 17, Utah Valley defeats Cal Baptist 65-58

OREM, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen had 17 points in Utah Valley’s 65-58 victory over Cal Baptist on Thursday night.

Allen also added three steals for the Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Trevin Dorius scored 12 points and added 15 rebounds and five assists. Jaden McClanahan had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

The Lancers (8-6, 1-2) were led by Dominique Daniels Jr., who posted 20 points. Brantly Stevenson added 13 points and two steals for Cal Baptist. Yvan Ouedraogo also had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Southern Utah and Cal Baptistplays Seattle U on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

