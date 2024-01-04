Skip to Content
Mahaney scores 25 in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-70 victory against San Diego in WCC opener

Published 10:37 PM

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 25 points helped Saint Mary’s (CA) defeat San Diego 81-70 on Thursday in a West Coast Conference opener.

Mahaney also contributed six assists and three steals for the Gaels (10-6). Augustas Marciulionis scored 16 points and added 10 assists and three steals. Luke Barrett and Mitchell Saxen both added 14 points,

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (10-6) in scoring, finishing with 34 points. Wayne McKinney III added 12 points and three steals for San Diego. In addition, PJ Hayes had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

