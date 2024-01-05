Haniger returns to Mariners with DeSclafani and $6M as Giants get Ray in trade of injured players

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger returned to the Seattle Mariners when he was acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Friday with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and $6 million for left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade of underperforming players coming off injuries.

Haniger was with the Mariners from 2017-22, then left to sign a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants.

He hit a career-low .209 with six homers and 28 RBIs last year, a season interrupted when he broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty on June 13. Haniger returned Aug. 31 and hit .159 with six RBIs over his final 21 games.

He was an All-Star in 2018 and hit .253 in 2021, when he set career highs with 39 homers and 100 RBIs. Haniger has a .256 career average with 118 homers and 351 RBIs in seven seasons.

“In Mitch, we get a player we know well, and hold in very high regard, as another piece for our outfield, while Anthony — who can start or pitch out of the ’pen — gives us depth in our pitching staff,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto said in a statement.

DeSclafani, 33, was 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance last year, striking out 79 and walking 20 in 99 2/3 innings. He was on the injured list from July 3-17 because of right shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after July 23 because of a right elbow flexor strain.

DeSclafani has a 54-56 record and 4.20 ERA in 169 starts and 11 relief appearances.

Ray, 32, pitched 3 1/3 innings against Cleveland last March 31 in the Mariners’ second game, then went on the injured list the next day and had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on May 3 with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

Ray was an All-Star in 2017 with Arizona and has a 74-71 record with a 3.96 ERA in 222 starts and four relief appearances over 10 seasons.

San Francisco will send Seattle $1 million on the first of each month from April through September this year.

Haniger is owed $17 million this year and $15.5 million in 2025. He gets a one-time $1 million assignment bonus due to the trade.

Ray, who also gets a one-time $1 million assignment bonus, is owed $73 million from the remaining three seasons of a $115 million, five-year contract: $23 million this year and $25 million each in 2025 and 2026.

DeSclafani gets $12 million in the final season of a $36 million, three-year deal.

