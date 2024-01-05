Sparks hire former WNBA player Raegan Pebley as new GM. Karen Bryant to focus on business side

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks on Friday hired former WNBA player Raegan Pebley as general manager, replacing Karen Bryant who will focus solely on the team’s business operations.

Bryant served in dual roles as GM and chief administrative officer last season.

Pebley played in the league from 1997-98. She was a TV analyst for the Dallas Wings from 2016-23, and served on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association board from 2018-23.

“The tradition and legacy of the Sparks has played a key role in the current trajectory and growth we are seeing in women’s sports,” Pebley said in a statement. “I am eager to partner with our players, front office, coaching staff and community as we foster a culture where our players are resourced with all the tools they need as they courageously chase the best version of themselves and compete for WNBA championships.”

The 48-year-old from Fountain Valley, California, resigned as TCU women’s basketball coach in March. She had two years remaining on her contract.

Pebley led the Horned Frogs to four WNIT appearances and three 20-win seasons, most recently in 2019-20. In her final three seasons, her teams had losing records.

She coached at Utah State and Fresno State before taking over at TCU.

Pebley played at Colorado before being drafted 21st overall by the Utah Starzz in 1997. She played for the Cleveland Rockers in 1998.

“Raegan is an exceptional leader and culture builder,” Sparks managing partner Eric Holoman said. “She has deep knowledge of the women’s basketball landscape and brings expertise in player development, talent evaluation, analytics, and organizational leadership.”

The Sparks hold the No. 2 and 12 overall picks in this year’s WNBA draft.

