Anderson scores 16 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 61-52

By The Associated Press

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cole Anderson scored 16 points as UCSB beat Cal Poly 61-52 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Gauchos (8-6, 1-3 Big West Conference). Ajay Mitchell was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Josh Pierre-Louis went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Kobe Sanders led the Mustangs (4-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and five assists. Cal Poly also got seven points from Tuukka Jaakkola. Jarred Hyder also had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.