Tyson puts up 17, Seattle U beats Cal Baptist 48-46

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Schumacher put back a missed 3-pointer by Cameron Tyson at the buzzer to lift Seattle U to a 48-46 win over Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Tyson finished with 17 points on 8 of 23 shooting (1 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Brandton Chatfield scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. John Christofilis shot 2 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

The Lancers (8-7, 1-3) were led in scoring by Hunter Goodrick, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. added nine points for Cal Baptist. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo also put up nine points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Seattle U visits UT Rio Grande Valley and Cal Baptist plays Tarleton State at home.

