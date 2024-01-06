USC defeats Stanford 93-79 with 3 Trojans topping 20 points each

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Isaiah Collier scored a career-high 26 points and Southern California defeated Stanford 93-79 on Saturday to complete a weekend sweep.

The Trojans (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) had lost their opening Pac-12 games last weekend in Oregon, but they got back to .500 against the stubborn Cardinal.

Boogie Ellis added 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Kobe Johnson tied his career high with 21.

Freshman Bronny James was limited to two points (both free throws) on 0-for-4 shooting in front of his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who high-fived his son before the game. But once again, James was on the floor in the closing minutes for his defensive prowess.

The elder James gave the V for victory sign as he walked off the floor holding the hand of his 9-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

Michael Jones scored 23 points, making all five of his 3-pointers, and Brandon Angel had 18 points to lead Stanford (7-7, 2-2).

DJ Rodman’s pair of free throws gave USC its first double-digit lead of the game, 61-51, midway through the second half. James contributed a pair of free throws after a steal and foul.

The Cardinal answered right back with a 10-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Angel and Benny Gealer, to tie it at 61-all.

Twice Stanford got within one before the Trojans ran off eight in a row to lead 74-65. Ellis and Collier hit consecutive 3-pointers. USC got a series of defensive stops that left the Cardinal empty-handed.

Jones carried Stanford for a stretch, scoring seven in a row to get to 81-75.

But the Trojans outscored Stanford 12-2 down the stretch to seal the win.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Coming off an upset over then-No. 4 Arizona, the Cardinal outlasted UCLA 59-53. But their two-game winning streak ended against the gritty Trojans, whose defense forced 18 turnovers.

USC: The Trojans had their worst December (1-5) since 2013 when they were 2-5. They’ve turned a corner when it comes to fouls. After getting whistled for 109 in their previous five games, the Trojans tied a season low with 10 against California on Thursday and had 10 against the Cardinal, which should help cut down on opponents outshooting and outscoring them at the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Visits Oregon State on Thursday.

USC: Hosts Washington State on Wednesday.

