No. 2 UCLA women beat Oregon State 65-54 to improve to 14-0

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kiki Rice added 13 points and No. 2 UCLA beat Oregon State 65-54 on Sunday.

Londynn Jones scored 12 points and joined the 500-point club with a 3-pointer in the first half for the Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12).

Raegan Beers scored 11 of her 21 points in the first half for Oregon State (12-2, 0-2). The Beavers have lost two straight, falling 56-54 defeat at No. 9 Southern California on Friday night.

The Bruins led most of the way and controlled the game from start to finish. UCLA went on a 7-0 run late to ice it. Jones made a nice move inside and scored, Osborne hit a 3-pointer and Lauren Betts scored inside to gave UCLA a 65-52 lead.

BIG PICTURE:

Oregon State: The Beavers but can’t let the two losses to the LA schools derail the good work they’ve done so far.

UCLA: Life is good. While the Bruins weren’t perfect in the first half, they turned it on in the second half, outscoring Oregon State 34-28. They have six days off to prepare for the next big game against crosstown rival USC.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Arizona on Thursday night.

UCLA: At Southern California on Sunday.

