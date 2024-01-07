‘Poor Things’ wins Golden Globe Award for best musical or comedy movie
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Poor Things’ wins Golden Globe Award for best musical or comedy movie.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — ‘Poor Things’ wins Golden Globe Award for best musical or comedy movie.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.