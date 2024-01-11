Skip to Content
Cal Baptist defeats Tarleton State 77-63

By
Published 9:27 PM

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 17 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Tarleton State 77-63 on Thursday.

Daniels added six assists for the Lancers (9-7, 2-3 Western Athletic Conference). Yvan Ouedraogo added 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds and four blocks. Hunter Goodrick shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Devon Barnes finished with 12 points and two steals for the Texans (10-5, 3-1). Dario Domingos added 11 points for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

